Oklahoma sixth-grader performs two heroic acts in one day

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:40 a.m.
  THE DAILY PHOENIX VIA AP Dayvon Johnson, a Muskogee, Oklahoma, sixth-grader is being praised by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day.

    THE DAILY PHOENIX VIA AP

    Dayvon Johnson, a Muskogee, Oklahoma, sixth-grader is being praised by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day.

Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school and later that same day helped a woman escape from a burning house. Read more

