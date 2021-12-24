comscore Editorial: Good neighbors help year-round | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Good neighbors help year-round

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Helping Hands Hawaii CEO Susan Furuta, right, and Community Clearing House program director Kristine Garabiles sort through some of the donated items to be given to needy families on Nov. 19.

It’s an old trope to say that the true spirit of Christmas is giving, but that doesn’t make it any less true. The pandemic has left so many more families struggling — to share with them is a present you can give yourself. Read more

