Editorial: Good neighbors help year-round
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Helping Hands Hawaii CEO Susan Furuta, right, and Community Clearing House program director Kristine Garabiles sort through some of the donated items to be given to needy families on Nov. 19.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree