Good Neighbor Fund: Woman seeks peace from domestic violence

Paddy De Luna and her little girl are slowly finding peace and order in their lives, relieved that her husband is in prison while awaiting trial for domestic abuse.
She’s returned to work full time, paying off debts he racked up on her credit cards, and going through divorce proceedings. But it will be a long time before De Luna recovers from the emotional turmoil of her short marriage.
She said the only good thing about their relationship was that it took just a few months for the nightmare to end.
It began in August 2020. “He was a Prince Charming in the beginning,” she said, and the couple got married that October. After years of being homeless, De Luna said, “all I ever wanted was a family and someone to take care of us. I didn’t really get to know him. I think it was being stupid and desperate.”
Within three weeks of marriage, it was completely shattered on Nov. 16, 2020.
“It was the day of my birthday when everything hit the fan,” she said. “The violence came to a head. He lost it on a psychotic trip and it all just fell apart.”
The police intervened as they had done on previous occasions. The next day De Luna got help from the Domestic Violence Action Center and filed a temporary restraining order against her husband. He went into hiding on the streets and was eventually arrested on five charges of abuse, she said.
He was a “really, really mean” drug addict and would always steal her money, as De Luna was the only one with a job. He would harass and threaten to kill her or her boss at the health care center where she worked, accusing them of having an affair.
“I was so scared and too ashamed to say anything. I didn’t want to lose my job because I just started working there.”
The only thing De Luna felt she could do was leave in the middle of her shifts or not come to work at all, which led to reprimands for her frequent absences, she said. As the sole support of the family, she couldn’t earn enough to pay the bills.
De Luna said she didn’t even tell her mother about the abuse, she felt so ashamed.
“I had to basically suck it up and just keep going,” she explained. Now that the violence is over, “I’m in therapy; I need to talk about it because I held it in for so long.”
De Luna has long known how to persevere through adversity. She had a falling out with her mother years ago and left home. She and her daughter, Nevaeh De Luna, now 7, lived out of her car off and on for three years. They sometimes found places to stay, but moved several times during the first six years of her daughter’s life and ended up living at a Waimanalo shelter for a year.
Now that things are getting back to normal, Nevaeh is no longer fearful and seems to be back to her regular self, but certain things remind her of the trauma of being abused and witnessing her mother being hit and threatened.
“He would punch me and throw me around, throw things at me, swear at me, steal my money,” De Luna said. He’d prevent her and her daughter from sleeping together although “Nevaeh would always say she was scared, she didn’t want to sleep by herself.”
“A lot of women have it worse, right? I’m one of the lucky ones; he didn’t kill me. He didn’t beat me to that point,” she said.
And she didn’t contract any diseases from her husband, a possibility since he was an intravenous drug user, she said. “I count my blessings every day. I could have been sick, too.”
Being safe from harm is the best birthday and Christmas present, rolled into one, she could ever have, De Luna said.
The annual Good Neighbor Fund, a charitable partnership between Helping Hands Hawaii, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank, helps struggling individuals and families during the holiday season. This year under the Adopt A Family Program, more than 500 families are seeking assistance with food, clothing, toys and household items. Donations to the Good Neighbor Fund also assist Helping Hands with operational costs for the nonprofit’s Community Clearinghouse Program, which helps people with basic necessities throughout the year.
——
Individuals may drop off cash or checks to the “Good Neighbor Fund” at any First Hawaiian Bank branch statewide until Dec. 31. To specifically help Paddy De Luna and her daughter, write the code “DVAC-022” on donation checks.