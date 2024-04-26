5 men injured, 2 critically, in docked boat fire at Pier 36

Five men were injured, two of them critically, in a fire on a docked boat at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 36 this afternoon.

The initial 911 call came in at about 3:30 p.m. for a “person on fire,” Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Dr. Jim Ireland said.

First responders arrived at the scene of “what appears to be an explosion on a fishing boat,” according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

EMS initially sent two crews and a paramedic district chief, who arrived at the scene to find that multiple patients needing treatment. EMS sent an additional three crews to respond to the five adult men with multiple burn injuries, Ireland said.

Ireland said that an explosion appeared to have happened aboard the boat, but that all of the patients EMS treated were on the pier when the crews arrived.

Two of the men were taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition, and the other three were taken to hospitals in serious condition, the EMS report said.

Honolulu Fire Department responders didn’t see any smoke or flames when they arrived at the scene, HFD said.