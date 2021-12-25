Editorial: COVID lesson in University of Hawaii game withdrawal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It may not seem so at the moment, but perhaps the University of Hawaii officials who decided to withdraw the Warriors from the Hawaii Bowl have done the community a favor. Read more

It may not seem so at the moment, but perhaps the University of Hawaii officials who decided to withdraw the Warriors from the Hawaii Bowl have done the community a favor.

That is: Very few actions other than the cancellation of a bowl game that UH wanted so much this year could have conveyed the seriousness of risky gatherings amid the omicron virus surge.

The message people should hear: Get vaccinated. Get your booster. If you say no to both of these, stay away from crowds.