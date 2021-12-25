Editorial | Off the News Editorial: COVID lesson in University of Hawaii game withdrawal Today Updated 11:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It may not seem so at the moment, but perhaps the University of Hawaii officials who decided to withdraw the Warriors from the Hawaii Bowl have done the community a favor. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It may not seem so at the moment, but perhaps the University of Hawaii officials who decided to withdraw the Warriors from the Hawaii Bowl have done the community a favor. That is: Very few actions other than the cancellation of a bowl game that UH wanted so much this year could have conveyed the seriousness of risky gatherings amid the omicron virus surge. The message people should hear: Get vaccinated. Get your booster. If you say no to both of these, stay away from crowds. Previous Story Editorial: Limitations of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill