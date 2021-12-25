comscore Editorial: COVID lesson in University of Hawaii game withdrawal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: COVID lesson in University of Hawaii game withdrawal

  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

It may not seem so at the moment, but perhaps the University of Hawaii officials who decided to withdraw the Warriors from the Hawaii Bowl have done the community a favor. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Limitations of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Scroll Up