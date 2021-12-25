Editorial: Through it all, we are blessed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just one short month ago, Hawaii was on the verge of a festive, COVID-under-control Christmas. Indoor masking remained, as it should, but restaurant restrictions went away, as did strict limits on social gathering sizes. The relief of recovery, alas, was short-lived — quickly dashed by the omicron variant reigniting fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, the world is on fire — again.

But even as the coronavirus continues to test our ability to adapt and survive, it also brings into relief many of the blessings that have sustained us through the tough times. Blessings that are particularly resonant in this special time of year, in this time of Christmas.

Family, which often provides support and love; friends and peers, so important for social interaction and sense of community; and, especially in this age of COVID, health.

The highly contagious omicron is now the dominant strain in a growing number of countries — the United States, England, Denmark and Portugal — as well as surging cases worldwide. In Hawaii this week, daily new COVID cases spiked alarmingly to 1,511 on Thursday before hitting a record 1,828 on Friday — a devastating surge from a month ago, when numbers hovered below 100 daily. The weekly positivity rate has hit 9% statewide, 11.3% on Oahu. Scary times.

Still, in this season of appreciation, it is important to reflect on the past year of pandemic and realize that Hawaii has managed to stay strong, thanks to our solid sense of community. Unlike other spots on the mainland that have grown increasingly divisive in their coronavirus fight, Hawaii has come together admirably to endure a few inconveniences. Indeed, such goodwill toward one another had been rewarded with overall sound public health and a relatively low COVID fatality rate.

It hasn’t always been easy to find our way through the pandemic, with so many unknowns about the new coronavirus, stop-and-start protocols, and sometimes, outright untruths about proven shields against the disease. But for the most part, faith has seen us through — faith in good science, in prudent policies and in each other to do the right thing.

Of all the days in the year, today is the ideal time to acknowledge the difficult journey so far, to embrace the good and to redouble our efforts for the best. Adversity can provide a backdrop that allows us to reflect more profoundly on the many things that we do have, with renewed appreciation for them.

Amid omicron, staying healthy truly is a gift worth celebrating. And so it bears repeating: Getting vaccinated, which includes a booster, is such a simple yet important way to keep you and yours safe.

Now is the time to hold loved ones close — if not quite literally, then certainly in our hearts. It is the miracle of Christmas that allows stresses to be eased and relationships to rise above conflicts, to remember the value of long-held bonds and cherished histories.

Of course, the lethal toll of COVID-19 also underscores that there are many among us who are hurting or grieving losses due to any number of causes. Taking the time to comfort, to include, to help someone feel less lonely are also hallmarks of this season.

It is remarkable how even simple things can be uplifting. Sharing a laugh or smile with someone at the store. Buoying someone’s spirits with an invitation, or a kind word or gesture. Taking the time to enjoy the sunrise or a sunset stroll.

Yes, the world continues to be on fire. But on this day, at the end of another roller-coaster year, take a breath and count your blessings; there are many. Here’s a heartfelt wish for peace on Earth, and goodwill to all. Merry Christmas.