Military families displaced by Red Hill water contamination make do at Christmas
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cheri Burness and her family have been living in Waikiki since moving out of their Halsey Terrace home Dec. 2. Above, Burness, right, daughter Miranda, left, son Nathaniel and their dog, Lilikoi, in their Hyatt Place hotel room Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cheri Burness, right, daughter Miranda, left, son Nathaniel and their dog Lilikoi in their Hyatt Place hotel room on Friday. They brought a tiny Christmas tree with them to try to make this hardship a little closer to normal this holiday season.