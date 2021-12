Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In writing about reflections of the past year, I was reminded about a card I carry in my wallet with me every day. I turn to this card during difficult times to keep me on an even course. It is “The Meaning Of Aloha — The Most Beautiful Hawaiian Word.” I am a Hawaiian at heart and treasure this card and its meaning and message.

With as much we all have gone through this past year all over our country and the world — the COVID-19 pandemic, accidents, tornadoes, fires and senseless killings — we so need to remember the meaning and message of the word aloha in the year ahead and forever.

Here is what my card says:

ALOHA means welcome; what I have you may have, share with me.

LOKO MAIKA‘I means what I say comes from my heart, I have good intentions.

OLU‘OLU means happy, happy doing for others, an Hawaiian heritage.

HA‘AHA‘A means humility and meekness; we are happy to serve.

ALOHA means love, near or far, you are always in our heart.

My hope for 2022 and beyond is that we all on this Earth always remember to respect each other, help each other, live peacefully with each other, and with God’s help make this world a better place than it was when we entered it.

May God bless us everyone.

Marie J. Scott

Makakilo

With effort, we can build a bright future

We’ ve been through difficult years aggravated by the pandemic. People’s lives have been impacted, creating frustration and desperation. It is time to put these behind us and look forward to the years ahead with optimism.

Everybody has high hopes and dreams for a brighter tomorrow — hopes for a better economy, improved health conditions, employment opportunities, less homelessness, enhanced school facilities, services for the aged and a better life for all.

While these are goals for a brighter tomorrow, these are not hopes and dreams that just happen. Who can make it happen? Government and other entities, personal commitments and much more. It is a concerted effort that results in the fruition of these hopes and dreams.

Trifona Andres

Kaneohe

Be grateful for our good fortune

This holiday season, let me offer a few aspirational New Year’s resolutions.

Resolve to never believe that:

>> Comparing ourselves to other people we don’t know is a path to happiness;

>> Merely identifying a problem, or putting a light on it, or having a conversation about it, validates any particular solution or speaker;

>> Seeing our fellow American citizens as our enemies, or blaming them for things that aren’t their fault, will strengthen our country;

>> We can de-politicize our judicial system when politicians keep commenting on cases that haven’t been resolved, even those outside their jurisdiction;

>> Talking politics is a fashion statement or a validation of group membership.

We have our share of problems, but being grateful for being among the luckiest people in the world would be a good way to start the year.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

Love one another, and love our world

What makes this season so special? We celebrate it because love took on human form, with a child being born, carrying that very simple message.

For you see, love is the most powerful force on Earth. Nothing can stop it and we each carry it within us. What would our interactions among one other and other countries be like if the foundation was always love?

Love for yourself and others can indeed move mountains. Love for nature and the environment can heal and save the planet. It would prompt us to stop destroying that which sustains us all and look for other ways that will not harm the planet.

Since we each carry the gift of love within us, that in itself is reason to rejoice now and in the years to come. While we cannot predict the future, we can let God’s gift of love shine by being kind and more mindful toward others, cherish nature and all wildlife, never lose hope for something better, and with it all, keeping a good sense of humor.

Remember the gift of love as you celebrate the holidays. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

It feels good to volunteer

As Barack Obama once said, don’t complain. Go out and make a difference in your community.

Walking and kayaking at Pokai Bay beach weekly, bending for rubbish, is good exercise for retired couples like my wife Jessica and me. Our friends, beach regulars, also clean the beach and are glad to be of service, as hard work makes us feel alive and useful.

When times are tough like the past couple years, don’t despair; look for the helpers in our communities. You will always find them. Join them.

They aren’t looking to be thanked. Instead, they answer the call, feel most alive to be of service when they malama the aina, our ocean, our community. These helpers don’t see volunteering as a chore but as some things to be worked on, as our world surely is worth working on.

So be of use. Volunteer, feel good doing community work, make these islands a better place for 2022.

Brad Baang

Waianae

Joy to the world

Bells are ringing and choirs are singing, “Joy to the World.”

Not all hearts are glad; too many are heavy and sad. If this season you’re feeling blue, dwell on the gift God gave to you. To the world he gave his only son; no greater gift came from anyone. He called us to be a people set apart. What that means is a transformed heart.

Spiritual transformation is the key to love, joy and prosperity. God says you are blessed and in his arms you’ll find rest. Remember that special day and give thanks a child was born in exchange for you.

Chayne Marten

Lahaina

Being present the best gift

Presents and presence mark the long holiday season.

The latter is what defined mine this year. It had been more than two years since I had visited my parents in Las Vegas.

When COVID-19 hit and with no end in sight, plans for a trip were shelved out of health concerns, as both are well into their 80s. One could hope the passing months would bring relief.

So when the light at the end of the tunnel seemed to be in sight, and my wife and I finally were able to make a long-awaited visit to see them just ahead of Thanksgiving, it was simply the act of being in their presence. After the long separation, that’s all that really mattered.

Christmas brings presents from mom and dad. But being in their presence again; seeing them face-to-face; feeling their hugs; helping them put out the lawn decorations; listening to them share what has been occurring in their lives; and seeing their reactions when I imparted the tales of my life — those moments I will long cherish. That is what comes with being present.

And this holiday season, that is the greatest gift — one free of wrapping paper and ribbon and the other trappings — that we can give to the ones we love. Just be present for each other this season, in 2022, and during the years ahead.

David Scholz

Pleasant Hill, Calif.

Visiting in-laws and extended family in Manoa

Live life with determination

We live in a very special place called Hawaii. Whether we were born here or have come to call this place home, there is a deeper meaning added to our existence. The very depth of that meaning embodies the spirit of aloha.

The essence of aloha is love, compassion, malama or caring. It is our kuleana or responsibility to exemplify this meaning of aloha as we live in this beautiful and unique place. I know that it is easier said than done and that there are challenges and disappointments in life, but don’t despair.

Forge ahead with aloha and live each day with determination and hope for a more promising future. If we live our lives with this deeper sense of aloha, we will one day leave these islands a better place for our keiki. Malama kekahi i kekahi. Take care of one another.

Keith Fujimoto

Waipahu

Hoping for a better year

2021 has been a horrific year with so many positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. However, I am grateful for my family and friends who survived the year, wearing masks, keeping their distance and getting tested. This year also has seen new births, marriages and patients able to get needed surgery. Then came omicron.

I am forward to 2022 when everyone can enjoy family and friends and not be on pins and needles about getting a variant of COVID-19. We should continue to wear masks just to be safe, keep washing hands, keep our distance whenever possible, get rest, eat healthy, get vaccinated, and get the booster.

Mele Kalikimaka me ka Hauoli Makahiki Hou!

Mary Jo Segawa

Liliha