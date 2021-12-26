comscore Skywatch: Traditional star compass assists navigators at sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skywatch: Traditional star compass assists navigators at sea

  • By ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii
Once again we return to the first of our four star families, Kekaomakali‘i (the Bailer of Makali‘i), as it makes its nightly east-to-west progression from horizon to horizon. Read more

