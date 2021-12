Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

International Market Place is celebrating the popular Japanese shopping event, fukubukuro, on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Shoppers can purchase a “lucky bag” filled with contents valued at half the retail price at participating stores.

Shoppers can also receive a gift card with the purchase of every fukubukuro bag while supplies last. Bring your fukubukuro bags and receipts to customer service on level 1.

For a list of participating stores, visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com/holiday.

A twist on hot cocoa

Tuda Grehan, Halepuna Waikiki’s cocktail sommelier, created a special seasonal drink that she wanted to share with the community.

See the recipe below to enjoy Tutu’s Spiked Hot Chocolate and keep warm this winter.

Learn more about New Year’s Eve festivities at the property online at halepuna.com.

Tutu’s Spiked Hot Chocolate Ingredients:

• 4 ounces cayenne-infused Ghirardelli hot chocolate

• 1 ounce Koloa Coffee Rum

• 1 ounce Kuleana Nanea (aged rum)

• 1/4 ounce maple syrup

• Vanilla coconut whipped cream (or whipped cream of your choice)

Directions:

In a heat-safe glass, combine the above ingredients. Top with vanilla coconut whipped cream or whipped cream of your choice. Finally, dust the top with sweet cocoa and cayenne pepper with a touch of salt.

If desired, this beverage can be made cold. Just add ice before the whipped cream.

For cayenne-infused cocoa: Make the hot cocoa per the instructions of your preferred brand and add a touch of cayenne pepper powder to taste.

‘Kanpai’ with these new sake kits

Ring in the new year with Islander Sake’s Kitashizuku Junmai Daiginjo 2022 ($51), which is available for preorder. This limited-edition sake is available with or without gold flakes. You can purchase from Islander Sake’s retail shop in Kakaako or online at islandersake.myshopify.com.

Celebrate 2022 with stripsteak waikiki

Ring in the new year with two celebratory dinner options on New Year’s Eve at StripSteak Waikiki. Choose between a three-course dinner with sides for $135, and a lavish four-course dinner with upgraded accompaniments for $195. Both offer a wine pairing option.

Start your evening with a chilled shellfish platter consisting of oysters, shrimp cocktail, Alaskan king crab and lobster for $85.

The three-course dinner includes:

• Choice of: instant bacon, Michael Mina’s tuna tartare, Caesar salad or truffle-miso soup

• Choice of:

° 12-ounce prime New York strip

° 16-ounce prime Delmonico ribeye

° 8-ounce prime filet mignon

° Macadamia nut-crusted mahi mahi

° Jidori yuzu chicken

• sautéed mushrooms, broccolini, twice-cooked marbled potatoes

• Basque cheesecake with roasted strawberries and yuzu curd The four-course menu includes:

• Michael Mina’s caviar parfait

• lobster risotto with Kona cold lobster

• surf and turf: American washugyu filet mignon and red miso butter king crab

• chocolate decadence cake.

Dinner reservations for New Year’s Eve are accepted from 4 to 9 p.m. Visit stripsteakwaikiki.com for more info.