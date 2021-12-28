Time to celebrate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While we often ring in the new year with mochi and fresh sashimi in Hawaii, countries around the world celebrate the holiday with a variety of delicious traditions.

Italy – Lentils

In Italy, eating lentils on New Year’s Eve is believed to bring about good luck and wealth. This is because the small, round legumes can be seen as a sign of future prosperity since they look like coins. Traditionally, they are eaten with a type of pork sausage called cotechino.

Japan – Ozoni

In Japan, ozoni is a soup dish with mochi rice cakes in it that’s traditionally eaten on New Year’s Day. There can be a variety of ingredients that are also included like vegetables, chicken or tofu. Because of its stretchy nature, the mochi that is central to this dish denotes longevity.

Turkey – Pomegranates

Turkish people open and eat pomegranates on New Year’s Eve, because they symbolize abundance and fertility in the future. There are a multitude of small seeds inside one big fruit, meaning that one item can produce a great deal more. Smashing a pomegranate in front of a home is seen as a way of measuring good fortune, with the number of seeds coming out predicting how good a year it will be.

France – Blinis

In France, New Year’s Eve is often celebrated with a long feast called “le Reveillon” and consists of luxurious, fancy foods like oysters, foie gras, escargot, champagne and more. Blinis — mini pancakes made with yeast — are often served as an appetizer and come topped with savory garnishes like caviar, smoked salmon and cucumbers, and crème fraiche.

Germany – Berliner

In Germany, it’s said that a Berliner, which is a jelly filled doughnut, brings good luck. Some bakeries like to play tricks on guests and fill some of the pastries with mustard instead. Some say the pastry’s rising dough signifies a rise in finances in the new year. The round treat may also signify “coming full circle.”

Austria – Pork

Austria celebrates New Year’s Eve as Sylvester-abend, which is the eve of St. Sylvester’s Day. Pork is eaten on New Year’s as it’s believed that pigs represent progress and prosperity. Austrians continue the tradition of consuming pork in hopes that they never go hungry in the new year. Some people also decorate their tables with tiny pigs made of marzipan.

Spain – Grapes

A tradition known as the 12 Grapes is popular in Spain and Latin America. With each clock bell strike at midnight, people pop 12 grapes into their mouths to welcome the New Year. This fructuous ceremony dates back to the late 19th century and is meant to bring good luck and prosperity, as well as ward away witches and general evil.

Greece – vasilopita

On New Year’s Day, the Greek bring on good fortune with vasilopita, a tasty baked item (bread or cake) that has a coin hidden inside. Pieces are sliced for each member of the family, handed out from oldest to youngest, and whoever is the lucky one with the coin often receives a prearranged gift or money. In the olden days, though, the coin itself was valuable enough to be the winning prize.

The Netherlands – Oliebollen

Oliebollen, a deep-fried, sugar-coated “oil ball” (that’s the actual translation), is a common treat to eat on New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands. The outside temperature hovers around 40 degrees in the winter, so it’s a warm, much warranted dessert. The recipe is simple and the closest thing we have to it here in Hawaii is our own beloved “oil balls:” Malasadas.