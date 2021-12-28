comscore Hawaii, Long Beach State voted co-favorites in coaches’ Big West volleyball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii, Long Beach State voted co-favorites in coaches’ Big West volleyball poll

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle fist bumps head coach Charlie Wade during a match on April 16.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle fist bumps head coach Charlie Wade during a match on April 16.

Hawaii and Long Beach State will enter 2022 as co-favorites in the Big West men’s volleyball race. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up