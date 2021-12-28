State football champion Kahuku is unanimous No. 1 after impressive win over Saint Louis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes and is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a 10th week in a row. Read more

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes and is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a 10th week in a row.

The OIA champion overwhelmed ILH champion Saint Louis, 49-14, on Thursday to capture the Open Division state title.

‘Iolani, the Division I state champion after a 38-0 shutout of MIL champion Lahainaluna, bumped one notch higher to No. 5. Kapaa, which will play Kamehameha-Maui for the D-II state crown on Thursday, entered the poll at No. 9 this week.

Football Top 10

2021-22

Week 18: Dec 27

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (12) (10-0) 120 1

2. Saint Louis (6-4) 106 2

3. Mililani (5-3) 97 3

4. Kamehameha (3-3) 76 4

5. ‘Iolani (11-0) 63 6

6. Campbell (5-4) 62 5

7. Punahou (1-4) 47 7

8. Waianae (3-5) 19 9

9. (tie) Kapaa (7-0) 18 NR

9. (tie) Lahainaluna (7-1) 18 8

No longer in Top 10: Konawaena (No. 10).