comscore State football champion Kahuku is unanimous No. 1 after impressive win over Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

State football champion Kahuku is unanimous No. 1 after impressive win over Saint Louis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kahuku Red Raiders posed after their victory over Saint Louis in the Open Division state championship game on Thursday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Kahuku Red Raiders posed after their victory over Saint Louis in the Open Division state championship game on Thursday.

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes and is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a 10th week in a row. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up