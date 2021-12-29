Hawaii public schools to resume in-person learning in January

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 new cases, Hawaii’s public schools will resume in-person learning when students return to classes on Tuesday.

In a statement, interim state Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said: “We’ve seen the benefits of in-person learning for our students’ social development and academic achievement, and while we remain vigilant due to the omicron variant, we have consistent safety measures in place that have proven effective at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.

“Core safety protocols such as getting vaccinated and boosted, masking, social distancing and hand-washing have helped keep our positivity rates lower than the broader community, as well as our counterparts on the mainland.”

Teachers are scheduled to return from winter break on Jan. 3, and students are scheduled to return Jan. 4. Officials said that over the break, state and school leaders have been revisiting contingency plans and preparing for potential situations that may require modifications to in-person instruction. Schools will notify their staff and families directly if changes are warranted, officials said.

Since Dec. 1, Hawaii’s 257 public schools collectively have seen a daily average of 19 positive cases across nearly 42,000 staff and 160,000 students.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association said it was reviewing the DOE’s statement and would respond later today.

The direction from the Hawaii Department of Education comes as the islands and the nation face unprecedented numbers of new cases of COVID-19, largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Hawaii Health Department data show the daily count of new cases here has risen by 550% over the past two weeks, the testing positivity rate is now 13 percent, and 127 people are hospitalized. Today three new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,561 new confirmed and probable infections statewide bring the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,085 fatalities and 106,158 cases. The U.S. is averaging a record 265,000-plus cases per day on average, and the national death toll is nearing 823,000.

Meanwhile, the University of Hawaii yesterday announced all 10 of its campuses will move most of their courses online for the first two weeks of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 10. Full in-person learning is tentatively set to resume Jan. 24, but UH officials say they will continue to monitor the surge. UH joins dozens of other colleges and universities from across the nation opting to begin the spring semester online.

Starting Jan. 3, all UH students and employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or have a university-approved medical or religious exemption to be on campus. Those with approved exemptions must regularly submit proof of a negative test.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.