Editorial: Charming film on food sustainability

“A Hawaii independent of imported food is not just a dream.” Jade Onaka, a Konawaena High School senior, explores this premise in her charming six-minute film, “‘Ohana and ‘Aina: Connecting Family, Farming and Freedom.” In it she explains the importance of taro and the ahupuaa system in old Hawaii as a lesson in sustainability. The film is gaining worthy exposure since it was a finalist at the Zensa Media International Film Festival last month in Montreal.

View it at 808ne.ws/kalofilm.