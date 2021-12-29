comscore Editorial: Charming film on food sustainability | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Charming film on food sustainability

    "'Ohana and 'Aina: Connecting Family, Farming and Freedom" by Jade Onaka.

“A Hawaii independent of imported food is not just a dream.” Jade Onaka, a Konawaena High School senior, explores this premise in her charming six-minute film, “‘Ohana and ‘Aina: Connecting Family, Farming and Freedom.” Read more

