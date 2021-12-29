Defending NCAA champion Hawaii men’s volleyball team will try to keep its focus on this season
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway tries to block UC Irvine outside hitter Cole Gillis during a match on April 17. Looking on were Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss and Jakob Thelle.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree