Navy continues fight against emergency order on Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy continues fight against emergency order on Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM An electronic billboard at the gate of the U.S. Army’s Red Hill facility is seen on Dec. 2.

The Navy is continuing its fight against a state order to drain its Red Hill fuel tanks and suspend fueling operations until the Hawaii Department of Health is satisfied the facility can be operated safely. Read more

