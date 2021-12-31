Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Vending machines help with sharing, caring Today Updated 6:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s easier to share aloha when it’s simple to do so — for example, making a charitable donation through a vending machine. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s easier to share aloha when it’s simple to do so — for example, making a charitable donation through a vending machine. One such “Giving Machine” was set up at Pearlridge Center over the holiday shopping season by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Givers could choose a type of aid (food, medical help, etc.) for someone in need, pay for it and move along. “Donation vending machines” already have a foothold in Japan, where sales of, say, a machine’s soft drinks, go to charity. OK, so it’s not totally altruistic, but giving is good, however you do it. Previous Story Editorial: Urgent push for COVID testing, boosters