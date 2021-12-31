Editorial: Vending machines help with sharing, caring

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s easier to share aloha when it’s simple to do so — for example, making a charitable donation through a vending machine. One such “Giving Machine” was set up at Pearlridge Center over the holiday shopping season by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Givers could choose a type of aid (food, medical help, etc.) for someone in need, pay for it and move along.

“Donation vending machines” already have a foothold in Japan, where sales of, say, a machine’s soft drinks, go to charity. OK, so it’s not totally altruistic, but giving is good, however you do it.