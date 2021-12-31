comscore A look back at the stories that made a big impact on Hawaii in 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A look back at the stories that made a big impact on Hawaii in 2021

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 10 Protesters gathered at the state Capitol for a “die-in,” calling for the Navy to shut down its Red Hill fuel facility.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 16 Like the rest of the world, Hawaii has been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Above, Ezra-Elisha Jackson was swabbed for a COVID-19 test by her mother, Noe Irvine, at a free testing site at the Waikiki Shell earlier this month.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 17 The sidewalk memorial on the corner of Hihimanu and Puha Streets in Waimanalo for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JULY 20 Wayne Kaiwi, right, leader of the group “Back Da Blue,” and Ilima DeCosta, middle, were part of a rally outside District Court during court proceedings for three Honolulu police officers charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap on April 5.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 11 A car navigated through heavy ponding on Waialua Beach Road.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 6 People protested city and state COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the state Capitol in August.

Of larger concern for Honolulu is the aquifer that sits 100 feet below the aging Navy fuel tanks. Officials with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply warn that a catastrophic leak could foul the drinking water for the 450,000 people living in the area from urban Honolulu to Hawaii Kai for decades. Read more

