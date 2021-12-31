A look back at the stories that made a big impact on Hawaii in 2021
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:57 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 10
Protesters gathered at the state Capitol for a “die-in,” calling for the Navy to shut down its Red Hill fuel facility.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 16
Like the rest of the world, Hawaii has been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Above, Ezra-Elisha Jackson was swabbed for a COVID-19 test by her mother, Noe Irvine, at a free testing site at the Waikiki Shell earlier this month.
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 17
The sidewalk memorial on the corner of Hihimanu and Puha Streets in Waimanalo for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.
JAMM AQUINO / JULY 20
Wayne Kaiwi, right, leader of the group “Back Da Blue,” and Ilima DeCosta, middle, were part of a rally outside District Court during court proceedings for three Honolulu police officers charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap on April 5.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 11
A car navigated through heavy ponding on Waialua Beach Road.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 6
People protested city and state COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the state Capitol in August.