Hawaii coronavirus infections reach new high with 3,484 cases

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Health care workers administered COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru testing site held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii skyrocketed to a single-day record of 3,484 on Thursday, the highest count recorded since the start of the pandemic. Read more

Hawaii shortens COVID isolation rules

