Rearview Mirror: Part 2 of Rearview Mirror’s annual awards
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Morley Theaker would not move Sears to Ala Moana in 1959 unless he could bring peanut vendor Teru Isomura.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kalo Mataele-Soukop was the first Polynesian woman on the board of directors of the Polynesian Cultural Center.
COURTESY PHOTO
Lowell Angell has done more to preserve the history of Hawaii theaters than anyone else.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
John Henry Felix served four mayors and four governors and was a City Council member for 16 years.
COURTESY BOB SIGALL
Mayor Rick Blangiardi with Cha and Jack Thompson, who founded Tihati Productions 52 years ago.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006
Al Harrington had his own show in Waikiki for many years and starred in “Hawaii Five-0” as well as in other TV shows and movies.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree