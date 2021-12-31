comscore Rearview Mirror: Part 2 of Rearview Mirror’s annual awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Part 2 of Rearview Mirror’s annual awards

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  Morley Theaker would not move Sears to Ala Moana in 1959 unless he could bring peanut vendor Teru Isomura.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Morley Theaker would not move Sears to Ala Moana in 1959 unless he could bring peanut vendor Teru Isomura.

  Kalo Mataele-Soukop was the first Polynesian woman on the board of directors of the Polynesian Cultural Center.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kalo Mataele-Soukop was the first Polynesian woman on the board of directors of the Polynesian Cultural Center.

  Lowell Angell has done more to preserve the history of Hawaii theaters than anyone else.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Lowell Angell has done more to preserve the history of Hawaii theaters than anyone else.

  John Henry Felix served four mayors and four governors and was a City Council member for 16 years.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    John Henry Felix served four mayors and four governors and was a City Council member for 16 years.

  Mayor Rick Blangiardi with Cha and Jack Thompson, who founded Tihati Productions 52 years ago.

    COURTESY BOB SIGALL

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi with Cha and Jack Thompson, who founded Tihati Productions 52 years ago.

  Al Harrington had his own show in Waikiki for many years and starred in "Hawaii Five-0" as well as in other TV shows and movies.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006

    Al Harrington had his own show in Waikiki for many years and starred in “Hawaii Five-0” as well as in other TV shows and movies.

Last week I gave out awards to several people who, I feel, made, preserved or shared Hawaii history in a way that makes Hawaii the special place it is. Here’s Part 2. Read more

