Kapaa runs to Division II state football title with win over Kamehameha-Maui

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Poki Tafea tried to shake Kamehameha-Maui’s Kale Spencer during a run through the rain.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapaa’s Solomone Malafu puts the stiff arm on Kamehameha-Maui’s McKay Pali.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapaa head coach Mike Tresler, right, was doused with water as the Warriors celebrated after winning a state championship on Thursday.

The Warriors are bringing home the first state title to the Garden Isle after blasting Kamehameha-Maui 61-7 in the Division II final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships on a rainy Thursday night. Read more

