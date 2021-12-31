Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled. SATURDAY No local sporting events scheduled. SUNDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m, at The Shark Tank. BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS Punahou Invitational Kamehameha 69, Punahou II 44 Iolani 63, Moanalua 32 Saint Louis 64, Kalaheo 37 Punahou 77, Leilehua 38 BULLETIN BOARD KEAAU HIGH SCHOOL Keaau High School is currently looking for a boys and girls track coach for this school year 2021-22. All those interested may submit an application to the Main Office during business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For further information, contact the Athletic Office at (808) 313-3450 Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 31, 2021