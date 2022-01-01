comscore Federal grants help Hawaii arts and culture groups survive pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal grants help Hawaii arts and culture groups survive pandemic

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • COURTESY MANOA HERITAGE CENTER The Manoa Heritage Center said the federal grant helped bring back programs — such as the Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike workshop held in the center’s garden — and hands-on classes with artists and cultural practitioners that were initially stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    COURTESY MANOA HERITAGE CENTER

    The Manoa Heritage Center said the federal grant helped bring back programs — such as the Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike workshop held in the center’s garden — and hands-on classes with artists and cultural practitioners that were initially stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • COURTESY MANOA HERITAGE CENTER The Manoa Heritage Center recently started a new program called ʻOhana Mala, where families learn about gardening. The center said a federal grant helped staff bring back programs and create new ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    COURTESY MANOA HERITAGE CENTER

    The Manoa Heritage Center recently started a new program called ʻOhana Mala, where families learn about gardening. The center said a federal grant helped staff bring back programs and create new ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • COURTESY OF PETER LIU Kathy Collins starred in “The Fisherman and His Wife” in the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Educational Theatre Tour show, which was performed for 7,500 preschool and elementary school students on Maui. MAPA plans to resume its Educational Theatre Tour in 2022.

    COURTESY OF PETER LIU

    Kathy Collins starred in “The Fisherman and His Wife” in the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Educational Theatre Tour show, which was performed for 7,500 preschool and elementary school students on Maui. MAPA plans to resume its Educational Theatre Tour in 2022.

  • COURTESY PA‘I FOUNDATION The Pa‘i Foundation offered a virtual hula class hosted by Robert Cazimero.

    COURTESY PA‘I FOUNDATION

    The Pa‘i Foundation offered a virtual hula class hosted by Robert Cazimero.

Arts and culture community leaders say federal grants totaling $759,500 helped them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu and Maui plastic bans postponed

Scroll Up