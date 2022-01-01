Mud forces closure of Laniakea parking lot amid controversial upgrades
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 5
Long cement barriers and plastic barrels were reinstated in November along the mauka shoulder of Kamehameha Highway across from Laniakea.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree