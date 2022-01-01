comscore Mud forces closure of Laniakea parking lot amid controversial upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mud forces closure of Laniakea parking lot amid controversial upgrades

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 5 Long cement barriers and plastic barrels were reinstated in November along the mauka shoulder of Kamehameha Highway across from Laniakea.

Early Tuesday afternoon as he headed home from Haleiwa, Pupukea resident Sanford Lung got caught in backed-up traffic “because the parking lot at Lani’s is closed,” he said, using a nickname for Laniakea Beach. “Cars were parked on both sides of the highway.” Read more

