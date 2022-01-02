comscore Decision by Hawaii Supreme Court leads to dismissal of dozens of cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Decision by Hawaii Supreme Court leads to dismissal of dozens of cases

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

A recent Hawaii Supreme Court ruling asserting that criminal complaints may be dismissed if they do not follow a procedural law requiring a signed affidavit or official declaration from the complaining party is resulting in the dismissal of dozens of misdemeanor cases. Read more

