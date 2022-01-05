A milestone for mama merce’s

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been exactly one year since Mama Merce’s Kitchen opened, and the local food truck — which specializes in Filipino food — is still going strong.

“We started in January 2021 in Waikele, but because of the pandemic, now we’re only open once a week at Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach,” explains Lorena Laforga, who co-owns the business with her husband, Edmund.

“The food truck is named after my mom (Mercedita), and it’s all family recipes,” Edmund adds.

If the couples’ last name sounds familiar, it’s because Edmund is related to social media stars Bretman Rock and Princess Mae.

“That’s his siblings; it’s good that Bretman and Princess are also supporting us,” Lorena says.

The food truck has a small menu, but all four specials — Chef’s Choice, Merce’s Special,chicken adobo and bicol express, while Princess’s Special includes fried chicken and lechon belly.

“Edmund and Mama Merce are the cooks,” Lorena says. “We always have these four specials, but they also usually put out pork adobo, pork guisantes and pancit.”

Plates range from $7.99 to $10.99, depending on how many main entrées and sides you want. Side orders of specific dishes are also available in small ($5.99), medium ($7.99) and large ($9.99) portions.

While the food truck was only open once a week during the holiday season, the business still accepts catering orders. Call 808-382-4369 or message the business on Instagram (@mamamerceskitchen).

“We’ve had a limited schedule since Mama Merce’s in the Philippines,” Lorena explains. “However, when she comes back in February, we’ll be at events again.”

Mama Merce’s Kitchen

808-382-4369

Instagram: @mamamerceskitchen

How to pay: Credit cards, cash, Venmo, Paypal

How to order: In person or call ahead