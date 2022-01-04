Kokua Line: How do I appeal my property assessment?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : My house was assessed at over $1 million, which is ridiculous. It needs so much work. I can’t afford the repairs, and it’s getting so I can’t afford the property taxes either, which rise with each higher assessment. Can I get the county to change this? Read more

Question: My house was assessed at over $1 million, which is ridiculous. It needs so much work. I can’t afford the repairs, and it’s getting so I can’t afford the property taxes either, which rise with each higher assessment. Can I get the county to change this?

Answer: An Oahu homeowner can appeal the assessment of their real property for one (or more) of four reasons, but being unable to afford the property taxes isn’t one of them. “Neither the amount of your property tax bill nor the increase in your property tax bill is a valid basis for an appeal,” according to Honolulu County’s Real Property Assessment Division.

The deadline to file an appeal is less than two weeks away. Here are some details about the process, from the division’s website:

>> Grounds for appeal: You must state the basis for your appeal, and it must be for one (or more) of the following reasons: The assessment exceeds the property’s market value by more than 10%; “lack of uniformity or inequality,” caused by illegal or erroneous valuation methods; denial of an exemption for which you have already qualified and are entitled to; illegality beyond that previously described.

>> How to file: You can use a unique code on your assessment notice to file an appeal online, at realpropertyhonolulu.com. Or you can submit an appeal in person or by mail or delivery service (not fax or email). Appeal forms and instructions are found on the website, under the header “Appeal Info,” or click on 808ne.ws/rpadforms. Mail or deliver an appeal to Real Property Assessment Division, 842 Bethel St., Basement, Honolulu, HI 96813; or to Real Property Assessment Division, 1000 Uluohia St. No. 206, Kapolei, HI 96707.

>> Deadline: Online appeals must by submitted on or before Jan. 15; mailed appeals must be postmarked on or before Jan. 15; and hand-delivered appeals must be date- and time-stamped by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14, because Jan. 15 is a Saturday and county offices will be closed.

>> Cost: $50

>> Questions: Taxpayers considering an appeal are encouraged to call RPAD’s Appeal Hotline at 808-768-7000 during regular business hours through Jan. 14. Questions also may be submitted by email to bfsrpmailbox@honolulu.gov.

Q: Regarding Tasers being legal now (808ne.ws/kline122), do I have to get a permit to buy one here? I could buy one online without a permit, but I’d like to support a local business if I can.

A: No, an otherwise eligible buyer doesn’t need a permit to acquire an electric gun on Oahu, but “you must purchase it through a business or individual licensed by the City and County of Honolulu’s Business License Office,” according to the Department of Customer Serv­ices.

Under the state law that took effect Saturday, it is against the law to sell, offer for sale, distribute or otherwise transfer an electric gun or cartridge without a license, CSD says on its website, honolulu.gov/csd. Businesses interested in being licensed can find more information there.

Q: I heard there’s no more shark fishing. Is that a seasonal thing, like during pupping?

A: No, it’s a permanent ban in state waters under a Hawaii law that took effect Saturday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. There are some exceptions, including for people with special activity permits issued by the department.

Mahalo

A huge mahalo to the great people at the Nisshodo mochi and candy store on Dillingham Boulevard! In October I lost my wallet. I was pretty sure my grandson must have thrown it into a rubbish can. It turned out that I had forgotten it at the store, and it turned up later. On Dec. 27 an employee came to my house to return it to me. They had tried to contact me by phone, but it’s been acting up. After I got over the disbelief, my next thought was, “Wow! We live in the best place in the world!” — J.S.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.