Off the News: Cruise lines get ready to sail again

With new daily COVID-19 cases at the four-digits level, it seems an odd time to be resuming cruise-ship sailings here. But life needs to go on, right? — so here we are.

The state Department of Transportation Harbors Division just executed port agreements with Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines for health and safety protocols. Included are evacuation procedures for passengers or crew in need of care, and housing contingencies should quarantine of passengers or crew be needed.

All aboard must be fully vaccinated or test negative before boarding; cruise lines can layer additional protocols. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against cruising at this time, it’s not a ban. Let’s just hope omicron subsides soon to provide smooth sailing.

With COVID, Blangiardi has his limits

Mayor Rick Blangiardi has, at long last, set a new limit in gathering sizes — indoor venues with capacity of 1,000 or more must cap admissions at 50%. In an announcement Wednesday, he also pledged the city especially to push booster shots for Oahu’s relatively large sector of vaccinated residents.

That shows at least a concern about the growing hospitalization count from COVID-19. There have been clusters at specific large venues, but will that curb make a real difference? Time will tell.