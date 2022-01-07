High-surf advisory for north, west shores of Hawaiian islands in effect through this evening

A high-surf advisory is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of isles from Niihau to Hawaii island, effective through 6 p.m. today as the current swell gradually declines.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory covering north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, where surf is expected at 12 to 18 feet.

For the west shores of Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, surf is expected to reach 8 to 14 feet on the smaller isles, and 6 to 8 feet on Hawaii island.

Surf for south- and east-facing shores remains low, at 1 to 3 feet for the former, and 2 to 4 feet for the latter, today through Saturday.

A new and much larger, northwest swell, however, is expected to arrive by early Saturday morning which will likely prompt another high-surf warning for most north- and west-facing shores this weekend.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect lights winds and mostly dry weather through next week, except occasional “frontal passages” that will bring brief increases in winds and showers. The first frontal passage is expected to impact Kauai and Oahu late tonight and Saturday, while the following ones are expected next week.

Today’s skies are partly sunny for most isles, with highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and a chance of afternoon showers. Lows tonight dip to 66 to 71, with possible showers after midnight.