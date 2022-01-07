comscore Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads Hawaii Hilo past Holy Names | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads Hawaii Hilo past Holy Names

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Max Kunnert added 20, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 85-78 at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Thursday. Read more

