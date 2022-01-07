Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads Hawaii Hilo past Holy Names

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Max Kunnert added 20, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 85-78 at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Thursday.

Hilo (7-4, 3-1 PacWest) also got 14 points from Donald McHenry and 12 points from Kameron Ng off the bench. Edward Gray led Holy Names (4-10, 2-4) with a game-high 23 points.

>> Chris Rossow dropped a game-high 32 points to lead Biola to a 90-82 win over Hawaii Pacific on Thursday at the Shark Tank. Alex Wright added 22 points for the Eagles (10-2, 4-1 PacWest), who led for all but three minutes of the game and led by as many as 14 points. Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks (3-9, 0-5) with 22 points.

Biola tops Hawaii Pacific in women’s hoops

A game-high 24 points by Tavia Rowell was not enough to earn the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team a win against Biola on Thursday, as the Sharks fell 72-65 at the Shark Tank.

Ella Berge added 13 points for the Sharks (4-7, 1-3 PacWest). Stephanie Lee had 21 points to lead the Eagles (7-4, 3-2).