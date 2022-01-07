Hawaii Beat | Sports Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads Hawaii Hilo past Holy Names By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Max Kunnert added 20, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 85-78 at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Max Kunnert added 20, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 85-78 at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Thursday. Hilo (7-4, 3-1 PacWest) also got 14 points from Donald McHenry and 12 points from Kameron Ng off the bench. Edward Gray led Holy Names (4-10, 2-4) with a game-high 23 points. >> Chris Rossow dropped a game-high 32 points to lead Biola to a 90-82 win over Hawaii Pacific on Thursday at the Shark Tank. Alex Wright added 22 points for the Eagles (10-2, 4-1 PacWest), who led for all but three minutes of the game and led by as many as 14 points. Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks (3-9, 0-5) with 22 points. Biola tops Hawaii Pacific in women’s hoops A game-high 24 points by Tavia Rowell was not enough to earn the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team a win against Biola on Thursday, as the Sharks fell 72-65 at the Shark Tank. Ella Berge added 13 points for the Sharks (4-7, 1-3 PacWest). Stephanie Lee had 21 points to lead the Eagles (7-4, 3-2). Previous Story Max Holloway gets third shot at Alexander Volkanovski