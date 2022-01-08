Column: Ka lā i ‘ino ai ‘o ‘Amelika iā ‘Amelika

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: In past conflicts, America has always managed to place the blame on its enemy. After Jan. 6, 2021, however, it became clear that America is its own enemy. Read more

Synopsis: In past conflicts, America has always managed to place the blame on its enemy. After Jan. 6, 2021, however, it became clear that America is its own enemy. This raises the question as to whether or not past blame was accurately placed.

æAuhea æoukou e nä hoa ‘alo like i ka æïnea, me æoukou ka welina o ke aloha. æO ua æïnea lä i häpai æia aæe nei, æo ia ko käkou Hawaiæi noho hewa æia e æAmelika, a me ka hoæokolonaio æia o ko käkou noæonoæo. æO ka mea æäpiki hoæi, æo ia nö ke kolo malü mai o ka manaæo o ua poæe noho hewa lä a komo mai hoæi i loko o ko käkou æike hoæomaopopo, me he mea lä, æo ko läkou æeha, æo ko käkou æeha like nö ia. æEä, e ka makamaka, æaæole pëlä ka æoiaæiæo. I æike æoukou, æo ko käkou æeha e hoæomanawanui nei, æo kä läkou æeha ia i lawe mai ai.

æO ka lä 6 o Ianuali i këlä makahiki aku nei (i ka helu haole), ua lilo mai nei i lä e hoæomanaæo æia ai ka hana æino æia o æAmelika. Me he mea lä, ua like akula ia me ona mau hoa pili, æo ka lä 9/11/2001 a me ka lä 12/7/1941. Eia mai naæe koæu manaæo, i æike æoukou. He æoiaæiæo, i ia mau lä æekolu, ua æeha æo æAmelika a ua æehä pü hoæi käkou a pau. Eia naæe, æaæole oæu manaæo e hoæohalahala aku i ua poæe lä i æeha. Aloha nö!

Ma ka lä 7 o Kekemapa, 1941, ua päkaha mai ke aupuni o Iäpana a hoæopahü i nä moku kaua æAmelika e kü ana ma Puæuloa a me nä mokulele kaua o Wahiawä, he mau wahi hoæi e noho hewa æia ana e æAmelika. æO ia nö nä mäka a nä Kepanï e hoæopahü ai, a ma muli o ia noho hewa a æAmelika i make nui ai ka poæe küloko a i æeha ai ko käkou æäina aloha. E æole hoæi ko läkou hoæokolonaio mai iä käkou, æike käkou i ia mea he æeha.

Ma hope o ka hoæopahü æia o nä külanakauhale æo Nü Ioka a me Wakinekona D.C. i ka MH 2001, pänaæi akula æo æAmelika ma o ka hoæouka kaua ma Afghanistan, me ka hoæouka kaua hoæi ma Iraq i ka MH 2003. He nui nä Hawaiæi i komo i ka püæali koa i ia manawa a i hele aku i laila e möliaola ai no ka pono o ke aupuni näna läkou i hoæokolonaio. Ua haæalele maila nä koa a pau iä laila i këlä makahiki aku nei, a waiho æia mai ka æäina, a me kona poæe, ma loko o ke külana küpilikiæi. He æeha a lohe mai ke aæo!

Eia mai nö käkou ua hiki mai i ka piha æana o hoæokahi makahiki ma ia wä mai i kupu ai ka haunaele nui ma ka hale kapikala o æAmelika, ma Wakinekona D.C hoæi. æO kahi mea naæe i æokoæa ai ia æino a æokoæa hoæi këlä mau æino i höæike æia aæela, æo ia hoæi, ua æino nö æo æAmelika iä ia iho nö. æAæohe ona wahi æenemi e höæähewa ai. A no ka loaæa æole he aupuni a he lähui æë aæe e hoæoili ai i ia hewa, ua lilo ia i mea e akäka ai ke æano maoli o kauwahi poæe æAmelika, he puni kaua.

Inä he hewa ka hana a ka poæe Kepanï, a he hewa hoæi kä nä Afghani, i hewa paha i ka makaæu o hana æë æia mai läkou pëlä e ka poæe æAmelika. I hana küpale ia i ko läkou pono. Ua æike æia ke kaua küloko ma æAmelika ma mua. Me he mea lä, ua kuluma iä läkou ia mea he kaua. Pëlä paha e hoæoponopono æia ai nä hihia. æAæohe anei he ala hou aku e hele ai? æO ia paha ke æano o ka holoholona. æO ka mea i æoi aku ka ikaika o ke kino, ka æoi o ka niho, a me ka hae o ka inaina, aia iä ia ka pono. Aloha nö ka mea æuæuku a hapa mai ka ikaika, ka æoi o ka niho, a me ka hae o ka inaina. E hana æino æia mai æo ia a ili mai kä ka hewa i luna ona!

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.