Editorial: Tight controls for cruise ships

Cruises have been seen as a bad idea for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s no wonder: Passengers infected with COVID-19 were all in the headlines that dominated those scary, early days.

Now, many Hawaii residents were startled to hear they were coming back or to glimpse the hulking cruise liner in Honolulu Harbor over the weekend, in the midst of the most explosive viral surge yet.

The difficulty is that the plans and agreements for the resumption of the cruise industry, after about two years on hiatus, predated the arrival of the omicron variant of the virus and were laid out in anticipation of much more normalized public health conditions (see hawaii.portcall.com for a list of ships visiting Hawaii).

Further, this latest infection surge is expected to peak at a high mark but decline almost as precipitously, which means the extreme risk may be short-lived. Upheaving the plans and accords for sailings already in the works may not be warranted.

And that suggests the right course is for the arrivals and disembarcations in the state to proceed under strict adherence to safety protocols, at least for the short term.

These protocols, under the port agreement with Hawaii, include on-board testing and accommodations for the isolation of infected passengers.

A degree of self-restriction is going on, too, which will help in the interim. Norwegian Cruise Line last week canceled sailings on eight of its cruise ships, including the one homeported in Honolulu, the Pride of America.

As it is, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping a sharp eye on the Carnival Corp. vessel, the Grand Princess, that docked at Pier 2 on Sunday and in Kauai on Monday, with its final stop in Hilo today. Along with dozens of ships globally, it is under observation following reports of positive COVID-19 cases on board.

The CDC on Dec. 30 raised its warning to avoid cruise travel to its highest threat level, 4. This advisory classification signifies a “very high level of COVID-19,” and it applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. That’s a strong message prospective travelers shouldn’t take lightly.

The spread of omicron has reached those with even the three-shot series, including the booster vaccine, although these people tend to have mild symptoms, if any at all.

While it is good that the state’s Safe Travels Hawaii protocols for incoming air passengers now apply to those embarking on ships to Hawaii, the fact that vaccinated travelers can still get the required quarantine waived with only two shots is an ongoing vulnerability.

Ideally, quarantine waivers for cruise passengers could include recommending a booster shot for vaccinated passengers, given days at sea in close proximity, with group dining and other such activities.

The CDC is requiring cruise ships to report on their crew and passenger vaccination status, said Gov. David Ige, speaking Monday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii webcast. Some cruise lines require full vaccination, while others do not, allowing for a testing alternative.

At the moment, this seems a tolerable level of added risk, given that airline passengers — who lodge within the community and engage in more activities while here — are given similar leeway.

Even so, Hawaii should work to bolster its guardrails for incoming travelers. It is crucial that tourism be allowed to regain its footing, but only within the reasonable bounds set for the protection of the local community.