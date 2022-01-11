comscore Got musubi? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Got musubi?

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 1:55 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY THE MUSUBI TRUCK

    This is Da Bomb This burrito-sized musubi ($13) features kalbi-marinated Wailua beef.

  • PHOTO COURTESY THE MUSUBI TRUCK

    Every $5 donation to The Musubi Truck purchases a meal for keiki.

  • PHOTO COURTESY THE MUSUBI TRUCK

  • PHOTO COURTESY THE MUSUBI TRUCK

    OG musubi ($2.50) with baked Spam, musubi sauce, rice and furikake

Did you know: Spam was a household staple in Hawaii during World War II, but it wasn’t until 1982 that the late Barbara Funamura created the now-popular Spam musubi in her shop on Kauai called Joni-Hana, according to Kelly Kakalia, co-owner of The Musubi Truck. Read more

