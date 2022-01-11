comscore Kokua Line: Must I confirm an at-home test? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Must I confirm an at-home test?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Question: A friend had a sore throat and took a rapid test at home. It was positive. She isolated herself and had mild symptoms, so she didn’t believe she needed to go in for a PCR test since she already knew she was infected. Are the state and Department of Health aware there are hundreds of people doing at-home tests and not bothering to report it to anyone? What is the official advice to these people who test positive, so we can have a more accurate idea of the number of COVID-19 infections around us? Read more

Previous Story
Oahu homes stay above $1 million to end 2021 as sales slip

Scroll Up