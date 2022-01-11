Kokua Line: Must I confirm an at-home test?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : A friend had a sore throat and took a rapid test at home. It was positive. She isolated herself and had mild symptoms, so she didn’t believe she needed to go in for a PCR test since she already knew she was infected. Are the state and Department of Health aware there are hundreds of people doing at-home tests and not bothering to report it to anyone? What is the official advice to these people who test positive, so we can have a more accurate idea of the number of COVID-19 infections around us? Read more

Question: A friend had a sore throat and took a rapid test at home. It was positive. She isolated herself and had mild symptoms, so she didn’t believe she needed to go in for a PCR test since she already knew she was infected. Are the state and Department of Health aware there are hundreds of people doing at-home tests and not bothering to report it to anyone? What is the official advice to these people who test positive, so we can have a more accurate idea of the number of COVID-19 infections around us?

Answer: Yes, the Health Department is aware and says your friend did the right thing. Here’s the full response to your query from DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr:

“Results of COVID-19 tests administered at home are not included in Department of Health data. Results of home tests should not be reported to DOH.

“DOH is aware people are testing positive at home and not reporting results to the state. DOH is also aware people with COVID who have no symptoms are not getting tested. There are also people with symptoms who, for one reason or another, are not being tested.

“The number of COVID cases reported by the state represents only a portion of the COVID cases in Hawaii.

“People who test positive with a test administered at home do not need to seek a confirmatory test. What is most important at this time is that people who test positive with a test administered at home should treat themselves as positive: isolate for five days and avoid contact with others even at home; wear a mask if you have to be around others — especially those at high risk of severe illness — for 10 days.”

The rapid self-test your friend used was a viral antigen test, which detects fragments of proteins on the surface of the virus. It usually takes 15 to 30 minutes to get the test result.

A polymerase chain reaction test, which detects the virus’ genetic material, is often described as the “gold standard” for detecting COVID-19, but results take much longer to receive; they are processed in a lab.

Q: Regarding stun guns, can the business apply for the seller’s license online?

A: No. Someone applying to become a licensed dealer of stun guns in Honolulu County could download the application packet online to print out and complete but not actually submit it online. Completed applications must be submitted to the Business License Office in Kapahulu. You also could pick up the application packet there. For more information, see 808ne.ws/egun.

Q: Some time ago you printed information about a guide for what documents to bring for a driver’s license. It was easier than going through a long list, but I misplaced it. Please repeat.

A: You seem to be referring to Honolulu County’s interactive guide to the determine what documents to bring to obtain or renew a Hawaii driver’s license, instruction permit or a state ID. A link to the guide is at www2.honolulu.gov/ documentguide. For accurate results, have your intended documents on hand when you use the guide.

Mahalo

I went shopping at Home Depot Iwilei on Saturday. I checked out at the garden center, grabbed my stuff out of the cart, carried it to my car and left. About halfway home, I realized my phone and my wallet weren’t in my pocket. Just pretty much my entire life! After pulling over to search, I figured I must’ve left them in the shopping cart at Home Depot. Went back to Home Depot, and of course the shopping cart wasn’t where I left it. But I checked with the cashier whether anyone had turned in a wallet and phone, and she immediately said, “Yep, here you go. A very nice and honest customer turned it in a few minutes ago.” I was so relieved! Made my weekend. Just want to make sure that honest person knows what a great thing they did! Mahalo! — Tom A., Nuuanu

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.