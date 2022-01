Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been front-page news that there aren’t enough substitute teachers to fill in for teacher absences in Hawaii’s public schools.

As a former substitute teacher, I had a rewarding career in which I was able to work with students at various schools. It was an adventurous job. I could’ve done it forever. But the main reason I left was the lack of vacation pay.

Subs don’t get paid during summer vacation (or any school breaks). They weren’t even allowed to access unemployment insurance benefits when school wasn’t in session.

Of course, those who find a year-round position will transition there as soon as they can.

The state needs to provide vacation pay or unemployment benefits to substitute teachers when school isn’t in session. Otherwise, there will not be enough substitute teachers, and students will suffer from lack of adequate supervision.

One more thing: This is not about an entitlement for substitute teachers. It’s about retaining talent and, more important, ensuring the schools have enough staff to run day-to-day operations properly.

Pablo Wegesend

Moiliili

Drop reapportionment’s ‘permanent resident’

The continuing problems conducting the 2021 reapportionment make it clear: Hawaii must eliminate the “permanent resident” clause in apportioning legislative districts from its Constitution and follow the Census numbers as used for congressional districts.

Hawaii has a troubled history in determining voting and representation rights. During territorial days, a case could be made that the military represented a significant portion of the total population on Oahu, with a limited connection to the territory. That is not true today. The military now is a largely married community, residing both on base and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Military families form a vital part of our civic society — their children are educated in our schools, they work and shop in our businesses, pay property and GET taxes, and participate in events throughout the community.

“Extraction” of military families is problematic at best, and disadvantages the communities surrounding our bases by denying proportional representation. End permanent resident apportionment now.

Scott Smart

Mililani

Lawmakers close Capitol but not public schools

I find it interesting that the state Capitol is closed to the general public due to safety concerns related to the latest surge of COVID-19 omicron infections.

I’m glad that our state lawmakers are smart, proactive and protecting themselves from Hawaii’s citizens by not letting them access the building. It’s a good thing, too, that the Capitol is surrounded by barricades.

I also find it interesting that despite record numbers of infections, lawmakers find it perfectly acceptable to require our public school students to attend in-person classes. Perhaps our lawmakers should be required to sit in on classes for 5-1/2 hours a day, five day a week, just until this pandemic is over, to prove to us just how safe our keiki’s classrooms really are. That would help me be more confident in sending my child to public school every day.

How about it, lawmakers? Any takers?

Mark Goodwin

Waialua

Low-wage workers deserve better pay

I agree with the editorial, “It’s time to raise minimum wage” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 7). Increasing the minimum wage is long overdue and further delay is no longer an option. Therefore, this matter should be the top priority in the 2022 legislative session.

Low-wage workers who are at the bottom of the economic ladder are in dire need of help, and I hope the Legislature will give them the much-needed financial relief by increasing the state’s minimum wage to at least $15 per hour.

These workers have suffered the most from the debilitating effects of the pandemic and raising the minimum wage would not only improve their financial well-being but also help them in their journey to reach the poverty exit door.

Those who opposed increasing the minimum wage argued that employers, especially small businesses, can’t afford to pay higher wages because they stymie economic growth and eliminate job prospects. However, research shows that higher wages could actually create jobs by bolstering consumer spending.

Low-wage workers are major contributors to the growth of our economy. They deserve much better pay.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

UH not forthcoming about football program

The state Senate’s Jan. 7 informational hearing on the University of Hawaii’s football program was viewed by many as a “circus” (“University of Hawaii football’s morale issues will move on to Board of Regents,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8).

In my opinion, Sens. Donna Mercado Kim and Kurt Fevella acted unprofessionally.

But the hearing did much to inform many of the issues surrounding the football program at Manoa. Never did the UH president, Board of Regents, athletics director or coach clearly prove they are addressing these issues.

Coach Todd Graham claimed he never uses vulgarity-laced speech, but in the same breath said he is working to eliminate vulgarity. He also claimed the accusations by nearly half of the players were false, but it’s hard to fathom that the sheer number of complaints is a lie.

One cannot expect the coach to resign, so we are faced with three more years of dysfunction and opaque realities from UH going forward. We fans and supporters can only hope the program survives, as so much is dependent on the football program’s image and revenue.

Clyde Fuse

Mililani

