comscore New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People lined up for COVID-19 testing Tuesday at the Joseph Rider Farrington Community Auditorium at Farrington High School in Kalihi. Farrington is among several Oahu schools that are offering testing in partnership with CVS for students and staff.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People lined up for COVID-19 testing Tuesday at the Joseph Rider Farrington Community Auditorium at Farrington High School in Kalihi. Farrington is among several Oahu schools that are offering testing in partnership with CVS for students and staff.

The recommended amount of time that teachers and students should isolate or quarantine for COVID-19 has now been cut from the previous 10 days to five, under new interim state rules for Hawaii K-12 schools. But the Hawaii teachers union and other critics feel the change is too little, too late, to keep students and teachers safely learning in person. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Marines in Hawaii train for a future in the ‘grayzone’

Scroll Up