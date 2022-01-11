Hawaii sees 2,929 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 150,028

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 2,929 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 150,028 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,105.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 811 fatalities on Oahu, 157 on Hawaii island, 105 on Maui, 19 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 835,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 60.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,999 new cases on Oahu, 208 on Hawaii island, 496 on Maui, 180 on Kauai, 21 on Molokai, seven on Lanai and 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 106,573 on Oahu, 16,307 on Hawaii island, 16,664 on Maui, 5,627 on Kauai, 558 on Molokai and 271 on Lanai. There are also 4,028 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 43,722 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,997.

By island, Oahu has 32,785 active cases, the Big Island has 3,688, Maui has 4,907, Kauai has 1,992, Molokai has 236 and Lanai has 114.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,648 and it’s seven-day average positivity rate is 20.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,622 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 21.2%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,609,409 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 9,299 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that 74.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 80.6% have received at least one dose, and 28.4% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,376 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,345 hospitalizations within the state, 4,079 have been on Oahu, 654 on Maui, 488 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.