comscore Relief in sight as hospitals grapple with staffing shortage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Relief in sight as hospitals grapple with staffing shortage

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Help is on the way, according to health officials, as a growing number of patients with COVID-19 continue to fill hospital beds amid a staffing shortage crisis driven by the omicron surge. Read more

Previous Story
New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half

Scroll Up