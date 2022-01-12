Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,512 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,512 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,110 fatalities and 153,540 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 837,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 61.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,612 new cases on Oahu, 290 on Hawaii island, 373 on Maui, 158 on Kauai, 19 on Molokai, eight on Lanai and 52 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 45,328 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,606.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,384 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.