Hawaii Health Department to change COVID-19 data reporting, contact tracing amid surge

The state Department of Health will temporarily stop reporting some COVID-19 data sets and adjust contact tracing investigations amid a surge in new cases.

The health department will stop processing negative COVID-19 tests on Sunday, a change in protocol that will speed up the processing and reporting of positive cases, DOH said in a news release today.

“DOH systems have not been able to process the large volume of positive and negative cases in recent days,” the department said. “As a result, thousands of cases, both positive and negative, have not been reported.”

The health department today reported 5,977 new cases, a new single-day record for the state. The state has been experiencing jumps in new COVID-19 cases since December, shortly after the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in Hawaii.

Suspending the processing and reporting of negative cases also means sets of data dependent on those results, including the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests, won’t be reported either, the DOH noted.

“The number of cases Hawai‘i is experiencing is unprecedented, leading to a tremendous demand for testing. As testing data flows through the electronic reporting system, the system is stressed. Our essential DOH employees are also wrestling with tremendous challenges. We must adapt to address these circumstances,” Health Director Dr. Libby Char said in a statement.

Also because of the current COVID-19 surge, contact tracers will focus on “priority groups” like clusters associated with schools or long-term care facilities.

“We have reported roughly 48,000 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. It would be unrealistic to think our 378 contact tracers could get in touch with all those people,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement. “So, we are focusing on providing general and setting-specific guidance, and on cluster investigations that will help protect vulnerable populations.”

Char is advising the public to wear well-fitting masks that should be kept on while near anyone not in the same household, avoid large crowds and isolate if COVID-19 symptoms are present or after potential exposure to the coronavirus.