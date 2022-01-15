Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 5,977 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,977 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,123 fatalities and 166,008 cases.

The latest fatalities were recorded on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 825 fatalities on Oahu, 159 on Hawaii island, 106 on Maui, 20 on Kauai, 2 on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 849,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 65.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,985 new cases on Oahu, 720 on Hawaii island, 913 on Maui, 266 on Kauai, 23 on Molokai, 20 on Lanai, and 50 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 118,177 on Oahu, 17,576 on Hawaii island, 18,794 on Maui, 6,283 on Kauai, 630 on Molokai, and 306 on Lanai. There are also 4,242 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 47,823 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,909

By island, Oahu has 35,179 active cases, the Big Island has 4,162, Maui has 5,849, Kauai has 2,240, Molokai has 253, and Lanai has 140.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,657 and it’s seven-day average positivity rate is 20.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,664 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 20.7%, state health officials said today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,419 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,389 hospitalizations within the state, 4,113 have been on Oahu, 660 on Maui, 491 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

