I have read the recent media reports about the federal indictment and subsequent arrest of three individuals for their alleged orchestration of the $250,000 severance payout to former police chief Louis Kealoha (“Indictment of former city officials sparks more questions about federal probe,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 13).

These individuals held important city positions and were appointed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell. It has been asserted that Caldwell is innocent and not being investigated. Why not?

I think it is ludicrous to believe that the “settlement” of $250,000 did not have Caldwell’s approval.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Test fireworks suspects for traces of chemicals

With the bomb and aerial fireworks exploding all around as I write on New Year’s Eve, I’d like to offer a suggestion for a modification to the current regulations.

I have been randomly selected in airports to have my hands wiped and tested for the presence of chemicals. Surely the Transportation Safety Administration could share this technology with our police. Isn’t setting off bombs a terrorist act? It certainly terrorizes people with PTSD, mental illness and sensitivity to loud noises. And possession of aerials is already illegal.

A positive hand wipe can be used to justify a search for possession of illegal explosives. Just like at the airport.

Mary Macmillan

Mililani

GOP will disintegrate if it stays with Trump

I don’t always agree with Maureen Dowd. However, her column, “Time to stand firm against Trumpified Republicans” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 11), was spot-on. She hit the nail on the head time and again.

She is correct in that Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney are to be commended for standing up to Donald Trump and his Big Lie.

If the hold that Trump has over the majority of the Republican Party isn’t broken with a return to sanity and rational thought, I’m afraid the party itself will slowly disintegrate.

Chris Hogoboom

Kekaha, Kauai

