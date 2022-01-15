Russell Henley back in a big way with lead halfway through Sony Open
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:20 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Russell Henley blasted a bunker shot from 66 feet to within 3 feet on the sixth hole on Friday at the Sony Open. He parred the hole.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Russell Henley waves after making a 29-foot putt for eagle on the ninth hole.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Defending champion Kevin Na leaned into his club after an awkward chip on the eighth hole on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree