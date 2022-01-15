comscore Russell Henley back in a big way with lead halfway through Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Russell Henley back in a big way with lead halfway through Sony Open

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Russell Henley blasted a bunker shot from 66 feet to within 3 feet on the sixth hole on Friday at the Sony Open. He parred the hole.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Russell Henley blasted a bunker shot from 66 feet to within 3 feet on the sixth hole on Friday at the Sony Open. He parred the hole.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Russell Henley waves after making a 29-foot putt for eagle on the ninth hole.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Russell Henley waves after making a 29-foot putt for eagle on the ninth hole.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Defending champion Kevin Na leaned into his club after an awkward chip on the eighth hole on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Defending champion Kevin Na leaned into his club after an awkward chip on the eighth hole on Friday.

Nine years ago, Russell Henley walked off the 18th green at Waialae Country Club a winner in his PGA Tour debut. Read more

Previous Story
Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 15, 2022

Scroll Up