comscore Alaura Ward returns to the stage in Kumu Kahua Theatre’s ‘The Conversion of Ka‘ahumanu’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Alaura Ward returns to the stage in Kumu Kahua Theatre’s ‘The Conversion of Ka‘ahumanu’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY ALAURA WARD Alaura Ward majored in theater at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

    COURTESY ALAURA WARD

    Alaura Ward majored in theater at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Hawaii-born Alaura Ward was 4-1/2 when she auditioned for the role of ZuZu, George Bailey’s youngest daughter, in Diamond Head Theatre’s 1997 production of “A Wonderful Life.” Read more

Previous Story
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum repairing roof of historical structure that played a role in World War II

Scroll Up