Alaura Ward returns to the stage in Kumu Kahua Theatre’s ‘The Conversion of Ka‘ahumanu’

Hawaii-born Alaura Ward was 4-1/2 when she auditioned for the role of ZuZu, George Bailey’s youngest daughter, in Diamond Head Theatre’s 1997 production of “A Wonderful Life.” The director felt she was too young for the role, but when he decided to add an angel choir to the show, Ward was called back to be a singing angel on roller skates. It was the start of a career in island theater that continued until she graduated from Kaimuki High School; the dramatic highlight was her performance as a teenage “Lolita”-type character opposite the superb Allen Cole in Manoa Valley Theatre’s 2011 production of “August: Osage County.”

Ward majored in theater at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. From there she spent several years traveling through Europe, Canada and the mainland. She worked as a bartender and was a lifeguard at Disney World while she was living in Florida. Hawaii became her home again in February 2020.

Ward, 27, returns to the stage 8 p.m. Thursday, playing American missionary Lucy Thurston in Kumu Kahua Theatre’s production of island playwright Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl’s local theater classic, “The Conversion of Ka‘ahumanu.” When the story opens, Ka‘ahumanu has already multiplied her personal power by leading the overthrow of the Indigenous Hawaiian religion. The missionaries arrive without the power to impose their religion on the Native Hawaiians and can only hope to win them over with persuasion. Lelea‘e “Buffy” Kahalepuna-Wong stars in the title role; Anette Arinix (Pali), Kahana Ho (Hannah) and Annie Lipscomb (Sybil Bingham) complete the cast.

For tickets or more show information, visit kumukahua.org.

What drew you into this show now?

I grew up doing KHS pop shows with Buffy and Anette, and so I just feel really inspired when I’m onstage with them and working with them as equals. It is so refreshing to be in a play with a woman playwright and this really strong all-woman cast to tell the story. Taking (us) from where we came from to where we are now, and what we as women are able to do.

What does the story say to you?

I’m playing a white missionary, which I don’t love, but I feel the story definitely needs to be told and I’m honored to be the one to be able to tell this story. We come over and the Hawaiian women start to see the difference between the free spirit of the Hawaiian women, and the knowledge and the responsibility and the safety that the American women have. They’re able to protect themselves from certain things like being sold off to ships, they’re able to read and write. And even though the Hawaiian women don’t agree with all of (the missionary wives’) stuck-up ways, they do agree that the American women have more self-agency.

Going back a few years, in “August: Osage County” when you starred opposite Allen Cole, you played an out-of-control teen on the edge of having a relationship with her aunt’s predatory fiance. What stands out about that show for you?

I really loved that role, and I was so honored that I was able to do that at such a young age. I was 16, and I was really honored that I was also able to work with people like (director) Glenn Cannon and (actor) Greg Howell before I went to college.

Looking forward, is there a role you’d like to do?

Janet in “The Rocky Horror Show” would be super fun. I grew up with that show and I already know all the lines and all the music.

Do you have a 10-year plan — something you would like to be doing or to have accomplished by the end of 2032?

To just get more involved in the Hawaiian community and theater. I’ve always wanted to work with a children’s program, something that I can give back to the community through theater and through art. I grew up performing at Kaimuki and I’ve seen theater change a lot of people’s lives. I’ve always wanted to be able to do that.

