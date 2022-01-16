comscore David Shapiro: How did handcuffs become Honolulu’s new jewelry craze? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: How did handcuffs become Honolulu’s new jewelry craze?

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong leaves after Wednesday’s indictment.

Video of former city Corporation Counsel Donna Leong being handcuffed and perp-walked into FBI offices to be served a federal conspiracy indictment epitomized a sorry period of city governance. Read more

