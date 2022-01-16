comscore Water at Aliamanu Military Reservation was 3 times state’s safe limit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Water at Aliamanu Military Reservation was 3 times state’s safe limit

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

A water sample collected following a flushing operation at the Aliamanu Military Reservation, home to military families, detected petroleum hydrocarbons that were more than three times the state’s acceptable limit. Read more

