Gov. David Ige seeks to create new law enforcement agency
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Hawaii is the only state in the country that does not have a centralized state law enforcement agency.”
David Ige
Hawaii governor
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree