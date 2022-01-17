comscore Gov. David Ige seeks to create new law enforcement agency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. David Ige seeks to create new law enforcement agency

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.
  "Hawaii is the only state in the country that does not have a centralized state law enforcement agency."

    “Hawaii is the only state in the country that does not have a centralized state law enforcement agency.”

Gov. David Ige is proposing the creation of a statewide law enforcement agency to streamline and help coordinate multicounty investigations, public-safety activities and training. Read more

