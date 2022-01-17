Sony Open: Hideki Matsuyama hits a shot he ‘didn’t see’ to win in a playoff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hideki Matsuyama let the largest gallery at Waialae Country Club in more than a decade let him know he was adding to his trophy case.

Looking directly into the sun for his second shot on the first sudden-death playoff hole against Russell Henley, the defending Masters champion couldn’t see where his second shot from 276 yards into the par-5 18th landed.

A large roar erupted from the 18th green and with Henley still in the fairway for his third shot to the par-5 18th, Matsuyama had a pretty good idea the victory was in hand.

Matsuyama realized his 3-wood nestled 3 feet from the cup as he walked toward the green and he patiently waited for Henley to chip and two-putt before tapping his ball in to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday evening.

Matsuyama’s fourth win in a playoff came after shooting consecutive rounds of 63 to give him his eighth victory on the PGA Tour, tying him with K.J. Choi for the most by an Asian-born player.

“I feel great,” Matsuyama said through an interpreter in the media tent as the falling sun reflected off his bright yellow shirt. “To be able to win back-to-back with Zozo (Championship in October) and here at the Sony, and especially on a course that I haven’t really played that well … I’m extra excited, extra happy because of that.”

A crowd that grew each of the four days swelled into a gathering not seen since Tadd Fujikawa’s 62 on Saturday in 2009 brought out a massive following for the final round that year.

They even tried a mini version of Tiger Woods’ 2018 Tour Championship victory at East Lake when they came through the ropes and filled in behind the group, edging up onto the 18th green for the final hole of regulation with Matsuyama trailing by a shot.

With fans leaving footprints in the frontside bunker, Matsuyama had to two-putt from 53 feet to birdie and then hold on as Henley’s 10-footer for birdie and the win slid just an inch or two right of the hole to set up a playoff after they tied at 23-under 257.

It was the first time Matsuyama had caught Henley all day after beginning the round two shots behind.

“Tiger has had that experience many times,” Matsuyama said. “Russell and I, that was our first time. I was surprised that all of a sudden there they were.”

The two golfers went back to 18 to begin the second playoff in three years to decide the Sony champion.

Matsuyama, who nearly swung out of his shoes hitting his drive from the 18 tee in regulation, toned it down going with 3-wood instead.

Roughly 66 yards behind where he had hit his drive, Matsuyama launched his second shot of the playoff directly toward the sun setting behind the 18th green.

“To be honest, I didn’t even see it,” he said. “It was a perfect number for me for a cut 3-wood, 276 your arms left to right, follow wind. I knew the green was soft enough to hold it, and I was able to pull it off.”

It ended a long journey to the top of the leaderboard after Henley looked like he had the tournament tucked away after the opening nine.

When he won the Sony Open in 2013, he finished it off with birdies on each of his last five holes. Henley caught fire in similar fashion on Sunday, going birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle to go out in 29, matching the 29 he shot on the back nine in 2013.

He failed to make birdie the rest of the tournament.

“I knew I had to continue to play well and make birdies, which I didn’t do,” Henley said of his mindset at the turn. “I knew I had to keep hitting fairways, good iron shots, and I failed to do that. I hung in there with some good par saves, but got to keep making birdies out here if you want to win.”

The disappointment was evident for Henley, who was looking to become the sixth repeat winner in the 47-year history of the tournament.

It was the sixth time Henley went to sleep with at least a share of the overnight lead in a tournament.

The only time he finished the deal was nine years ago on the same course.

“I thought I won the tournament … I gave myself a putt on No. 18 to win the golf tournament.” Henley said. “I don’t know how long it will take to get over it. I definitely take confidence from the tournament, but it really stings not to come away with the win.”

Matsuyama, who tied for 13th at Kapalua last week in between his two victories, has shot 13 consecutive rounds in the 60s. He’s the ninth consecutive winner at Waialae to have played on Maui the week prior.

Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power tied for third at 19 under and Michael Thompson, who matched Matsuyama’s 63, and Lucas Glover, finished at 18 under in a tie for fifth.

Kisner is the only golfer to post top-10 finishes in both Hawaii events.