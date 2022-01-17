Sony Open: Hideki Matsuyama hits a shot he ‘didn’t see’ to win in a playoff
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hideki Matsuyama hugged his caddie Shota Hayafuji after beating Russell Henley on the first playoff hole to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hideki Matsuyama joined Isao Aoki as the only players from Japan to win at Waialae.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
On the first play-off hole, Hideki Matsuyama’s second shot lands on the green and lands 3 feet away to win Sony Open 2022. Matsuyama bested Russell Henley on the first extra hole.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Russell Henley came within inches of winning his second Sony Open title on Sunday. But his par putt on 18th hole just slid by. Hideki Matsuyama birdied to force sudden death, where Matsuyama won on the first playoff hole.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1983
Isao Aoki rejoiced after burying an eagle from the fairway to steal the victory in 1983.