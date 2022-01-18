Jan. 6 inquiry subpoenas Giuliani and legal team that made claims of voting fraud

WASHINGTON >> The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol today subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and the legal team that pursued a set of conspiracy-filled lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump that made claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a ringleader of the group, the panel subpoenaed three others: Jenna Ellis, who drafted a memo on how Trump could overturn the election by exploiting an obscure law; Sidney Powell, a lawyer whose organization raised millions of dollars based on false claims that election machines were rigged; and Boris Epshteyn, who pursued allegations of election fraud in Nevada and Arizona and participated in a call with Trump on the morning of Jan. 6, “during which options were discussed to delay the certification of election results,” the committee said.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the chairman of the committee, said in a statement.

On Jan. 6, speaking to a crowd of Trump supporters before the attack on the Capitol, Giuliani called for “trial by combat.” Later, as the building was under siege, he called lawmakers in an attempt to delay the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.